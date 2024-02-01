Watch: Alaska officials trigger ‘controlled’ avalanches to combat snow hazards

This is the amazing moment officials in Alaska triggered an avalanche to combat snow hazards.

Footage from 17 January shows the avalanche crashing down the mountain in Juneau, having been triggered by crew from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The department said the team demonstrated “exceptional skill” by bringing down several avalanches to minimize hazards above Thane Road, resulting in the prompt reopening of the route to traffic.

While the idea of forcibly triggering an avalanche for safety reasons is strange, forcing small, controlled ones often prevents a larger avalanche from occurring.