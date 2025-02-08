Alaska mayor chokes up announcing deaths from Bering Air plane crash

An Alaska mayor appeared emotional as he announced that there were no survivors after a commuter plane carrying 10 people that disappeared mid-flight crashed.

The aircraft, which flew during a dangerous winter storm, has been found alongside three bodies, authorities have confirmed.

On Friday, shortly after 2pm local time, the US Coast Guard announced the aircraft had been found approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome in the west of the state, and that there were no survivors of the crash.

Nome Mayor John Handeland choked up as he discussed the deaths and the response effort.