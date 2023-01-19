Charges will be pressed against Alec Baldwin following a shooting on the set of Rust which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the incident, which happened in October 2021 on the Santa Fe set.

No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of Rust director Joel Souza, the New Mexico District Attorney’s office has said.

