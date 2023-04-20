All criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins have been dropped.

The cinematographer was killed on 21 October 2021, when a prop gun the actor was using was fired during production on the set of the film Rust.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” a statement from Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said.

The Independent has contacted Baldwin’s representatives and the Santa Fe District Attorney for further comment.

