Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh confronted over why he lied about night of murders

Alex Murdaugh was confronted over why he lied about where he was and what he was doing the night his wife and son were murdered.

He admitted that he lied about not going to the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul the night they were killed.

The court heard a recording played of Murdaugh the night of the murders saying he hadn't seen them since earlier that night.

Mr Murdaugh is on trial for their double murder - something he maintains he is innocent of.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.