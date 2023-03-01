‘Gathering storm’ turned Alex Murdaugh into a ‘family annihilator’, prosecutor says

The prosecution described Alex Murdaugh as a “family annihilator” in closing arguments of the disgraced attorney’s double-murder trial on Wednesday.

A “gathering storm” of financial crimes, opioid addiction and years of “living a lie” culminated in the moment that he murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told the jury.

“When those pressures mount someone becomes a family annihilator,” he said.

“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person that had the motive, that had the means, that had the opportunity to commit these crimes.”

