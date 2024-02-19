More than 300 people were detained in Russia after paying respects to prominent Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny, whose death was announced by prison authorities on Friday (16 February), a rights group reported.

The 47-year-old had been serving a prison sentence in an Arctic penal colony.

On Friday and Saturday, hundreds of people in Russian cities went to memorials and monuments to victims of political repression, bringing flowers and candles to pay tribute to the opposition leader.

By Sunday police had detained 366 people in 39 cities, the OVD-Info rights group said.