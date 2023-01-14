Rishi Sunak has condemned the execution of Alireza Akbari as “callous and cowardly” as the UK sanctioned Iran’s prosecutor general.

The British-Iranian national and former Iranian defence minister was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for the UK, which he denied.

Mr Akbari was executed on Saturday morning, 14 January, despite urgent calls from foreign secretary James Cleverly for his release.

Writing on Twitter, the prime minister said he was "appalled" at Iran's "barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."

Sign up for our newsletters.