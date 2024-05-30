‘All Eyes on Rafah’ explained: All you need to know about viral social media image

An Israeli airstrike on Rafah which killed at least 45 civilians has sparked a new viral social media trend.

The AI-generated image with the text ‘All eyes on Rafah’ has been re-shared more than 46 million times amid Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The slogan stemmed from Rick Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organization’s Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Celebrities including Bella Hadid, Kehlani, Susan Sarandon, John Legend, Jenna Ortega, and others have publicly criticized the strikes.

Others, like Katy Perry, have echoed humanitarian bodies like UNICEF, calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The incident has intensified global condemnation and calls for an immediate halt to Israel’s offensive.