Passengers ‘abandoned in the Atlantic’ after London flight diverts to Bermuda

Bank holiday travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert due to a possible mechanical issue.

American Airlines has apologised after flight AA83 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday (29 August), landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.

Passenger Jonathan Lo recalled the captain announcing he could “smell smoke” in the cockpit before landing.

