Andrew Tate has claimed that he would "love to live in a world of absolute truth" after spouting false information about the Southport stabbing suspect.

The former kickboxer amplified misinformation that the suspect had arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in a small boat.

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host challenged Tate on his false claims, telling him: "You as the great espouser of truth who hates lying... should condemn unreservedly anyone who spread any of those false rumours."

"I'd love to live in a world of absolute truth then people like you wouldn't have a job and the BBC would be closed down... I'm not the reason why the riots started," Tate claimed.