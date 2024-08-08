Piers Morgan challenges Andrew Tate on ‘spewing fake news’ during clash

Piers Morgan accused Andrew Tate of “spewing fake news” during a heated clash.

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host challenged the controversial social media influencer over false claims the Southport stabbing suspect had arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in a small boat.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged in connection with the attack. He was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

“The sheer brass neck of you Andrew, lecturing me about the truth, when you’ve spent the last week spewing complete fake news bull****, is breathtaking,” Morgan told Tate.

He also accused Tate of “spewing stuff that is blatantly racist” - referencing a social media post that has been viewed more than 10 million times.