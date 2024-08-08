Jump to content
Oliver Browning | Thursday 08 August 2024 11:40 BST

Piers Morgan claims Nigel Farage has thrown Andrew Tate ‘under bus’ as he hits out at misinformation

Nigel Farage has thrown Andrew Tate “under a monumental bus”, Piers Morgan has claimed.

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host challenged the controversial social media influencer over his false claims about the Southport stabbing.

Some of those claims were cited by Nigel Farage, who has since backtracked and claimed he “didn’t believe” what he was reading online from “prominent folks” like Tate.

“Nigel Farage has literally just chucked you under a monumental bus,” Morgan said, during the interview that aired on Wednesday evening (7 August).

Tate hit back by suggesting that he is not here to tell Mr Farage “how to think”.

