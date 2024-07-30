Footage of Anjem Choudary's police interview was released after he was jailed on terror charges on Tuesday, 30 July.

The hate preacher, 57, of Ilford, east London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for running a banned terrorist organisation.

His sentence came after he was convicted of taking a caretaker role in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) while its founder was in jail.

Choudary was also found guilty of encouraging support for it through online lectures to the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which prosecutors said was another name for ALM.

He will not be liable for parole until he is 85 years old.