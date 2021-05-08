Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a “day in the life” video to raise awareness of a vaccine “party bus” making its way through the Bronx.

In the series of short videos shared on her social media accounts on Friday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez explained the new mobile initiative that aims to encourage on-site vaccination.

The progressive lawmaker was joined by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Karines Reyes, a member of the New York State Assembly.

“Like a part bus but you get immunity from a global pandemic instead,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote alongside a Vengaboys backing track.