Archie Battersbee: Hundreds attend vigil in Southend-on-Sea

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for Archie Battersbee in his home town of Southend-on-Sea on Sunday, 14 August.

The 12-year-old was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," at home in April.

He died on 6 August after his life support was withdrawn following his mother Hollie Dance's legal battle to maintain his treatment.

Dance paid tribute to her son at the vigil, describing him as a "cheeky little monkey."

"I don't want anybody's child, or parents, to go through what we've just been through," Dance said.

