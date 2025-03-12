Moment Iraqi immigrant hero takes down armed robber holding up juice shop

Security cameras captured the moment an Iraqi immigrant heroically confronted a man attempting to rob a Michigan juice store.

The harrowing ordeal occurred at Vara Juice in Ypsilanti on February 28.

35-year-old Ali Hadma, who owns a hookah shop next door, said he received a call from Mariam, one of the female employees of the juice store, asking for his help.

An armed suspect could be seen pointing a gun at Mariam and ordering her to give him the money in the register.

Hadma walks in and immediately tells the man to “put it back.”

A struggle ensues, during which Hadma disarms the robber and eventually wrestles him to the ground. Hadma allowed the suspect to go free after he dropped the money. It was later determined that the firearm was a pellet gun.