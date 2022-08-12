Volunteers rush to save stranded dolphins using buckets and towels in New Zealand

Rescue volunteers in New Zealand saved seven stranded dolphins using buckets and towels on Friday, 12 August.

Footage from the scene shows crews working to keep the pod hydrated at a beach on Waiheke Island, near Auckland.

A total of nine dolphins were stranded at the bay, but two of them died, according to officials, and were taken to Massey University for autopsies.

Project Jonah, a group that works to rescue stranded whales and dolphins, tweeted that seven of the animals were successfully refloated as the tide came in.

