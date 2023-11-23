Jeremy Hunt compared to Oliver Twist’s Fagin after autumn Budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Oliver Twist’s Fagin after the autumn Budget.

Sky News presenter Kaye Burley told Mr Hunt: “I heard you described this morning, by somebody I was coming in, as a 21st Century Fagin, picking pockets where you went.”

Mr Hunt smiles and explains that the taxes he has brought down are the ones that are going to help “businesses grow” and that will “increase long-term prosperity”.

The chancellor was heckled yesterday (Wednesday 22 November), as he announced a new crackdown on welfare payments as part of his autumn statement.