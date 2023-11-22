Jeremy Hunt hopes autumn statement will make 'really big difference'

Jeremy Hunt says he hopes the autumn statement’s measures will make a “really big difference” to entrepreneurs.

In a social media video, the Chancellor said the statement had “110 different measures to help grow the British economy”.

“I’m thinking of my own business, that I set up over 30 years ago,” the Chancellor said.

“I want to help thousands of other people do what I did, and I hope today will make a really big difference.”

Hunt is now heading to the House of Commons to deliver his speech.