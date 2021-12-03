Alec Baldwin ‘couldn’t give a s***’ if career is over after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has been tormented after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, having nightmares about guns and thoughts about suicide.

The Hollywood actor sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for his first interview since the incident in October. “I couldn’t give a s*** about my career anymore”, he said.

Stephanopoulos asked, “You felt shock, anger, sadness, do you feel guilt?”

“No, honest to God if I felt that I was responsible I might have killed myself” answered Baldwin.

