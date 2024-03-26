A mass casualty multi-agency rescue is underway after a large section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the water after a ship crashed into it.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday 26 March, at around 01:30am ET (05:30 GMT).

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Kevin Cartwright from the Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed a mass casualty rescue is underway.

Mr Cartwright said: “Right now it’s believed that we have seven individuals in the river.”