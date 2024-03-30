Watch: Officials assess damage to Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge

Footage shows officers assessing the damage to collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Forensic operations technicians from various agencies joined forces to analyse data collected from the US Army Corps of Engineers survey Boat, the Catlett, stationed in Baltimore Harbor.

The team said that they used advanced sonar equipment to pinpoint the location of debris and conduct thorough searches for any potentially submerged vehicles.

A cargo ship named the Dali lost power before ramming into a bridge support, plunging the structure into the Patapsco River in the early hours of Tuesday 26 March.