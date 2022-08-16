A Republican North Carolina congressional candidate has said calling the US a "banana republic" is an insult to the clothing retailer.

Bo Hines said the phrase is “an insult to Banana Republics across the country,” while speaking on The John Fredericks Radio Show.

"At least the manager of a Banana Republic, unlike our president, knows where he is, and why he's there and what he's doing," the 26-year-old said.

The former football player was speaking on the radio show about the recent FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s residence in Florida.

