Watch moment MP’s phone alarm interrupts Commons debate: ‘Is that a pacemaker?’

Watch the moment an MP’s phone alarm interrupts a Commons debate, as members burst out laughing in response.

Business and Trade questions in the Commons were briefly interrupted when Labour MP Barry Sheerman’s phone began to sound an alarm on Thursday (25 January).

The Huddersfield MP ran from his seat on the Commons benches to turn off the high-pitched siren-like sound.

Conservative former minister David Davis could be heard laughing from the backbenches, as he said: “Is that a pacemaker?” before other MPs started to laugh.