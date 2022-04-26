Children duck for cover as gunfire erupts at youth baseball game in South Carolina

Footage shows children ducking for cover as shots were fired during a youth baseball game in South Carolina on Monday (25 April).

North Charleston Police said that an investigation was underway into the shooting.

Witness Lori Ferguson told Live 5 News WCSC that she initially thought that the shots were fireworks.

“My son [was] on the pitcher mound by himself and it was just the most traumatic thing as a mother, as a citizen of this city, that you just feel helpless. I felt completely helpless,” Ferguson said.

