Survivors of the Islamic State group attack on Paris in 2015 have spoken out ahead of the long-awaited trial.

Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, including the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in a deadly jihadist rampage that left 130 dead.

Bataclan hostage Stéphane Toutlouyan told AP: “I think we have a duty to stay positive and keep moving forward. We don’t want the terrorists to win. So, if we don’t want them to win, we need to continue going to concerts, having drinks at terraces, and having this lifestyle that defines us.”