BBC D-Day broadcast interrupted by explicit remark
A BBC D-Day 80th anniversary broadcast was interrupted by an explicit remark on Wednesday, 5 June.
Kirsty Young was presenting D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen, honouring the anniversary of the Normandy landings, when a person could be heard saying "French arseholes" off camera before the broadcast cut to images of a military band.
The programme featured a tribute to the fallen from Bayeux War Cemetery and Southsea Common, Portsmouth, with lighting displays, readings and music.
The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.
