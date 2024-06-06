BBC D-Day broadcast interrupted by explicit remark

A BBC D-Day 80th anniversary broadcast was interrupted by an explicit remark on Wednesday, 5 June.

Kirsty Young was presenting D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen, honouring the anniversary of the Normandy landings, when a person could be heard saying "French arseholes" off camera before the broadcast cut to images of a military band.

The programme featured a tribute to the fallen from Bayeux War Cemetery and Southsea Common, Portsmouth, with lighting displays, readings and music.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.