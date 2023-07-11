Tim Davie challenged to name BBC presenter in scandal: ‘Everyone knows’

Tim Davie was confronted over the identity of an unnamed BBC presenter who has been accused of paying a person for explicit images.

The broadcaster’s director-general spoke to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme in his first public comments since The Sun published the allegations.

Sarah Montague told Mr Davie: “Everyone is this building knows who it is. And there’s a lot of people who you also have a duty of care presenters on air, who are having to go on air to say it’s not them … It’s not a sustainable situation, is it?”

“It is absolutely not the right thing to be doing to speculate,” the BBC boss responded.