Priceless audience reaction to asylum comment on BBC Question Time

A BBC Question Time audience member was visibly shocked when a viewer beside her said she did not believe in asylum.

In Thursday’s (5 December) episode of the political panel show, a woman claimed the UK had “taken more than our fair share” and said she felt sorry for “little towns and villages” where asylum seekers had been housed.

As she made her views clear, the audience member to her right raised her eyebrows and widened her eyes in astonishment.

Laughter broke out in the studio as the woman continued: “I think there’s far too much made of this that they’re fleeing wars.”