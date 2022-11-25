BBC Question Time: People are ‘too quick’ to forgive Matt Hancock in the jungle

An audience member on BBC Question Time has voiced his belief that the British public has been “too quick” to forgive Matt Hancock.

Speaking from Skipton, the man said it’s “wrong that people are so quick to change their minds” since the former health secretary landed on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“Yes, it’s light entertainment at the moment, but all those deaths he had a hand in. People’s grandmothers, grandfathers, aunties, uncles, that were forced back into care homes.”

His remark was met with a round of applause from other audience members.

