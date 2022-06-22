Man on quad bike rams into police officer before driving away

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a PCSO was left injured after being run over by a man on a quad bike.

The off-road Suzuki vehicle ploughed into the officer, from West Midlands Police, as he got out of his car to confront the rider in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on 10 June.

He suffered an injured knee after being rammed before the driver made his escape down the road.

The officer attempted to give chase on foot but was unable to catch the suspect.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.