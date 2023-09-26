Corruption, cars and gold bars: Bob Menendez’s charges explained

Bob Menendez, the Democratic Senator of New Jersey is facing corruption-related charges for the second time in ten years.

Last week, Menendez and his wife Nadine were charged with three alleged crimes. The charges stem from an indictment that alleges they accepted bribes in exchange for using his political influence to benefit three businessmen, who were also charged.

In a search of the Menendez home, investigators found nearly half a million dollars in cash and gold bars.

Menendez also allegedly provided sensitive information that aided the government of Egypt.

Many politicians are now calling for Menendez’s resignation.