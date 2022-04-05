Independent TV
00:59
Bodies of British father and son killed in Australia landslide recovered by police
The bodies of a British father and son who were killed in a landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains on Monday (4 April) have been recovered by police.New South Wales Police Force said that the bodies of the 49-year-old man and his 9-year-old son were winched by the force's aviation support branch, PolAir, on Tuesday morning (5 April).Three other members of the same family - a 50-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy - were rescued by emergency services on Monday evening.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
