Bodies of British father and son killed in Australia landslide recovered by police

The bodies of a British father and son who were killed in a landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains on Monday (4 April) have been recovered by police.New South Wales Police Force said that the bodies of the 49-year-old man and his 9-year-old son were winched by the force's aviation support branch, PolAir, on Tuesday morning (5 April).Three other members of the same family - a 50-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy - were rescued by emergency services on Monday evening.