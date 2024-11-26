New footage shows the moment a Boeing 737-400 DHL cargo plane crashed in a fireball near Lithuania’s capital.

At least one of four people on board died in the crash, which occurred shortly before the aircraft's scheduled landing at Vilnius airport early on Monday morning according to Lithuania’s rescue chief Renatas Pozela.

Firefighters freed two pilots from the cockpit, one of whom was seriously injured, according to police.

Authorities have suggested terror could not be discounted as they investigate the cause of the crash.