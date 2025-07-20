Car becomes stuck in roof after striking boy, 7, in crash

A car dramatically crashed into a barn roof in Bohmte, Germany, on Saturday, injuring several people, including a seriously hurt seven-year-old boy.

Police reported the vehicle veered off the road around 8pm, breaking through a hedge before striking the boy on a trampoline. It then careered into the barn roof, approximately three metres high.

The boy sustained serious injuries, as did a 43-year-old woman, a passenger in the car. A 42-year-old man was driving, accompanied by their two sons, aged 11 and 12, and a 13-year-old passenger.

The vehicle was later removed from the roof by crane and seized by police.