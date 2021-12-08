Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Wednesday evening, amid expectations he will announce the implementation of tighter coronavirus restrictions.

It is suggested the prime minister could announce “plan B” measures, which include work from home guidance and the use of Covid vaccine passes for certain venues, to combat the spread of the omicron variant.

Mr Johnson will be addressing the public less than 24 hours after footage of government advisors joking about a Christmas party in Downing Street last December was leaked.

He has continued to deny any party was held.

