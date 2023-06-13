Moment Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled MPs’ on following Covid guidelines

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that “all guidance was followed completely” at Number 10 during the coronavirus pandemic during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions in December 2021.

The former prime minister will reportedly be found on Wednesday, 14 June, to have deliberately misled MPs over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic - the Privileges Committee has rejected Mr Johnson’s defence that officials advised him that rules had been followed, The Times reports.

Several gatherings took place in Number 10 in December 2020, including a leaving event on 17 December in which Mr Johnson made a speech.