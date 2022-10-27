Nadhim Zahawi clashed with Adil Ray on Thursday, as the Good Morning Britain host challenged the politician on his defence of Boris Johnson.

The cabinet minister claimed the former prime minister “did the right thing and put the country first” by ruling himself out of the Tory leadership race despite having “102 endorsements”.

“Boris 1.0 would have let his name go forward... Boris 2.0 actually reflected and put country first and party first,” Mr Zahawi said.

Ray, becoming increasingly frustrated as the interview went on, suggested that Mr Johnson was “looking after his own self-interest”.

