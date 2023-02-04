Boris Johnson believes the Conservatives can win the next general election, labelling Sir Keir Starmer “Crasheroonie Snoozefest”.

The former prime minister told Nadine Dorries on TalkTV that he doesn’t feel voters are flocking to Labour as they did for Tony Blair in 1997.

“Sir Crasheroonie Snoozefest - the human bollard - Keir Starmer that is, he thinks that he’s going to get people to vote Labour just by standing there,” Mr Johnson said.

“That’s not going to happen. The economy will start to improve, inflation will come down. People will reward the Conservative Party.”

