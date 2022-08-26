Boris Johnson calls Emmanuel Macron a 'tres bon buddy' of the UK

Boris Johnson has appeared to brush off any doubts about UK-France relations, referring to Emmanuel Macron as “un tres bon buddy de notre pays."

The prime minister's comments came as Tory leadership candidate and foreign secretary Liz Truss said that the "jury's out" on whether the French leader was “friend or foe."

“I think I’ve always had very good relations with Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel Macron est un tres bon buddy de notre pays... I think the relations between the UK and France are of huge importance," Mr Johnson said.

