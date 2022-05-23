Pictures released by ITV News on Monday show the Prime Minister holding a drink while standing behind a table littered with bottles of wine and food during lockdown restrictions.

These new four images have sparked fresh allegations that he lied to Parliament.

The pictures were taken at a leaving party for then-director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, eight days after Mr Johnson imposed England’s second national coronavirus lockdown.

The Prime Minister was previously fined for another party celebrating his birthday.