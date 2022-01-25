Boris Johnson ‘welcomes’ police investigation into No 10 lockdown parties

Boris Johnson has suggested the Metropolitan Police investigation into the Downing Street lockdown party scandal will “help to draw a line under matters”.

The prime minister claimed the new probe would “help to give the public the clarity it needs”.

The Cabinet Office investigation being led by Sue Gray will continue to take place, despite suggestions it would be “paused” and it may not emerge for several weeks while the police carry out their own inquiries.

On Monday, ITV News reported that up to 30 people attended the gathering in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

