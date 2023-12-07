Boris Johnson says nothing he could have done to stop Partygate

Boris Johnson addressed the Partygate scandal as he was grilled at the UK’s Covid inquiry on Thursday (7 December).

The former prime minister was repeatedly questioned about whether he could have done more to stop the Partygate gatherings.

“People were working extremely hard,” Mr Johnson said before he was interrupted by interrogator Brenda Campbell KC. “We’ve heard that before,” she said.

She asked Mr Johnson for a “yes or no” answer to her question “Could you have done more to stop it?”.

“No,” Mr Johnson said.