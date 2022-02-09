Boris Johnson confronted over new photo of alcohol and food at No 10 Christmas quiz

Boris Johnson has been confronted over a new picture showing him surrounded by alcohol and food at a No 10 “virtual” Christmas quiz on 15 December 2020.

Labour MP Fabian Hamilton asked the prime minister to justify the image - which had been released minutes before - during a tense exchange at PMQs on Wednesday.

Mr Hamilton suggested it looked “very much like one of the Christmas parties” Mr Johnson has denied took place.

The PM responded by claiming the incident has already been submitted to the police.

Sign up to our newsletters here.