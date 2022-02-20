Boris Johnson dodges Partygate questions 15 times in one interview

Boris Johnson has yet again shocked the nation with the audacity to completely avoid answering any questions on Partygate.

It comes after the prime minister and his cabinet were found to have repeatedly broken their own lockdown rules at the hight of the Covid pandemic.

The public are furious at the pandemic, and Mr Johnson has further frustrated everyone with his inability to address the issues.

He avoided questions such as: “If the police find that you have broken your own laws that you set, will you resign?”

