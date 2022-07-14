Boris Johnson’s most memorable clashes at PMQs

Boris Johnson hinted that this week’s clash with Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions may well have been his last.

Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party and although he’s expected to remain as “caretaker” prime minister until September, his successor could well be picked sooner than that.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen some explosive arguments over the dispatch box, between the two outspoken leaders.

While Mr Starmer will stay, take a look at some of Mr Johnson’s most memorable moments at PMQs.

