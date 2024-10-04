Boris Johnson reveals his Covid battle was worse than public knew

Boris Johnson has revealed his Covid battle was worse than the public knew.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Friday (4 October), the former prime minister explained more about the impact Covid had on him.

Mr Johnson admitted he was “groggier” than he let on after returning home from the hospital, but was conscious he had a job to get on with during the pandemic in 2020.

The former Conservative leader said: “My oxygen levels went down to 72 or something which is pretty bad.

“I know how terrible a disease Covid is. I was groggier than I let on.”