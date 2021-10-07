Police activity at the Carlton Reserve, Florida picked up after several days of scaled back searches for Brian Laundrie.

The “person of interest” in the homicide case of Gabby Petito is believed to have hiked in the preserve on 13 September and has been missing ever since.

Large police activity is seen as vehicles line the roads.

Officers launch a large drone over the dense forest area.

Days ago, Brian's sister Cassie claimed she doesn't know if her parents were involved in his disappearance.

She also did not rule out the possibility her brother murdered his girlfriend, replying “I don’t know" when asked by protesters.