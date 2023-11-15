Bristol tower block residents forced to evacuate over fears of collapse

Residents of a 65-year-old tower block in Bristol are evacuating over feal of the building collapse as structural problems of the building come to light, leaving hundreds of residents temporarily homeless.

Around 400 people are leaving immediately after a survey commissioned, by the council, finds that the Barton House building is at risk in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact due to the block’s structure.

Further inspections are being carried out on the building, and the council say there is “currently no evidence to suggest the issues identified are present elsewhere.”